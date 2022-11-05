Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 416 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

