Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 5,006 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82.

