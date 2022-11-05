Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 72 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

SNA opened at $229.14 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

