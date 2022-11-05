Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 900,676 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 900,676 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Tobam increased its position in Ford Motor by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 21,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

