Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $223,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $23.22 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 774.26 and a beta of 1.87.

NOV Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NOV

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

