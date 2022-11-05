ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $80,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $35.65 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.