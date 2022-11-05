Comparing Carbon Streaming (OFSTF) & Its Rivals

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Carbon Streaming to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.13, meaning that its stock price is 6,813% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming’s rivals have a beta of 6.63, meaning that their average stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -54.95% -34.76% Carbon Streaming Competitors -33.40% 19.13% 1.75%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 -$12.90 million -1.17 Carbon Streaming Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million 3.44

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carbon Streaming’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Carbon Streaming and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 2 1 3.33 Carbon Streaming Competitors 231 1124 1652 57 2.50

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 350.27%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 78.30%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carbon Streaming rivals beat Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

