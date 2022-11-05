Comparing Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) & Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and Edible Garden’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 407.74 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edible Garden has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Local Bounti.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

54.7% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Local Bounti and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A -66.40% -47.63% Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Local Bounti and Edible Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Local Bounti currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.81%. Edible Garden has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 507.29%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Local Bounti.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

