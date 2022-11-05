Comparing Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI)

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sigma Additive Solutions and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Hillenbrand has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.38%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Sigma Additive Solutions.

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Hillenbrand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 4.17 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -0.73 Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 1.06 $249.90 million $2.83 15.41

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions. Sigma Additive Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hillenbrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Hillenbrand 7.03% 23.13% 7.12%

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Rating)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; process control systems; and mold bases and components for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, packaging, construction, and electronics. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and web-based technology applications. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

