Comparing Inrad Optics (INRD) & Its Peers

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inrad Optics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inrad Optics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 79 251 454 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Inrad Optics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ rivals have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -182.14% -18.48% -4.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 87.54 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -1.54

Inrad Optics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inrad Optics rivals beat Inrad Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

