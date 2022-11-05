Comparing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OppFi and Pagaya Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pagaya Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

OppFi currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than OppFi.

This table compares OppFi and Pagaya Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million 0.69 $25.55 million $2.08 1.06 Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.74 -$91.15 million N/A N/A

OppFi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

OppFi has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 10.55, indicating that its share price is 955% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% Pagaya Technologies N/A -31.38% -12.45%

Summary

OppFi beats Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

