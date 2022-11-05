Comparing Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) & Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08% Pear Therapeutics N/A -184.45% -49.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 4.68 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.41 Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 85.37 -$65.14 million N/A N/A

Reunion Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pear Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reunion Neuroscience and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Pear Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 228.19%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Volatility and Risk

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats Reunion Neuroscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

