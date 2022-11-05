Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPXGet Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $96,850 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

