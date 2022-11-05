Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $96,850 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

About Compass Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

