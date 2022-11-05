Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Concentrix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Concentrix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $264,741.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,911.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,644 shares of company stock worth $2,667,540 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

