Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Announces Earnings Results

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), reports. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 99.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. Conformis updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

CFMS stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

CFMS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 71.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

