Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 70,600 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Eldorado Gold worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 123,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,476 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

NYSE EGO opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

