Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

