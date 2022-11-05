Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 35,010 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Rapid7 worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $142.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. BTIG Research began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.