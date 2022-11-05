Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 38,563 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 368.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,040 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day moving average is $166.26. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

