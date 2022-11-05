Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,599 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of DocuSign worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Trading Down 3.7 %

DocuSign stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $281.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.