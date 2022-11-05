Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $3,588,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of HON opened at $207.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

