Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $313.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.