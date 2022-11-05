Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,692 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 275,883 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,597.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 194,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,928 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 3.9 %

BBVA opened at $5.33 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.20) to €6.50 ($6.50) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.70) to €7.00 ($7.00) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

