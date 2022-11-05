Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,917 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 30.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

