Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 167.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 115.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,356,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,177 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 33.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 791.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,492,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI opened at $18.31 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.