Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.09 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $204.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Company Profile

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.94.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.