Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

ATO stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.03. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

