Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $5.78 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

