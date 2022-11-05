Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $6.55 Million Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 203,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in FOX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in FOX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in FOX by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. FOX’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

