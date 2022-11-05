Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 205,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Chewy Trading Down 4.5 %

CHWY stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -241.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.