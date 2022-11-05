Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 983 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Wix.com worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10,890.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIX stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $207.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

