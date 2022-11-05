Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 172,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Harley-Davidson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

