Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,547 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,447,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,232,000 after acquiring an additional 369,601 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,477,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,827,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,379,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

