Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 274,600 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.44% of Silvercorp Metals worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $2.68 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $474.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 12.84%. Research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

