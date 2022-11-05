Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 30,571 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,571 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AY. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:AY opened at $28.42 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

