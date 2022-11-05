Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 45,951 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,951 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Barclays lowered their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Essent Group Trading Down 1.3 %

ESNT stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. Essent Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

