Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $7.40 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $396.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

