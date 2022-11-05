Contrasting Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and ECMOHO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxed currently has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 622.34%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than ECMOHO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -45.65% ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Boxed and ECMOHO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Boxed has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECMOHO has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and ECMOHO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.25 -$69.22 million N/A N/A ECMOHO $130.75 million 0.00 -$55.65 million ($1.40) -0.01

ECMOHO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxed.

Summary

Boxed beats ECMOHO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

