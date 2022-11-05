Contrasting Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and Carbon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.31 $411.78 million $4.87 5.75 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Range Resources has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.3% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Range Resources and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 6 7 0 2.33 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources presently has a consensus target price of $35.88, suggesting a potential upside of 28.03%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 30.87% 60.30% 17.64% Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Range Resources beats Carbon Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

