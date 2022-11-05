Contrasting NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for E2open Parent and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 1 3 0 2.40 NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

Earnings & Valuation

E2open Parent currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 94.87%. NerdWallet has a consensus price target of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 69.02%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than NerdWallet.

This table compares E2open Parent and NerdWallet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $425.56 million 3.74 -$165.78 million ($1.26) -4.17 NerdWallet $379.60 million 2.58 -$42.50 million ($0.42) -31.60

NerdWallet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E2open Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -63.61% 2.29% 1.45% NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NerdWallet beats E2open Parent on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

