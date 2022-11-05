Contrasting Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) & Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pola Orbis and Voyager Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pola Orbis 8.56% 9.32% 7.82% Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pola Orbis $1.63 billion 1.40 $106.78 million $0.59 17.46 Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.04 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.13

This table compares Pola Orbis and Voyager Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pola Orbis has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Digital. Voyager Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pola Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pola Orbis and Voyager Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pola Orbis 0 2 0 0 2.00 Voyager Digital 0 4 2 0 2.33

Voyager Digital has a consensus price target of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 35,427.74%. Given Voyager Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than Pola Orbis.

Summary

Pola Orbis beats Voyager Digital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pola Orbis

(Get Rating)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Voyager Digital

(Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.