CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director John W. Hill Sells 3,650 Shares

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

