Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Russell D. Miller Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $486.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.19 and a 200-day moving average of $501.73. The firm has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

