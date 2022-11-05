Cowen Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $380.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cowen from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $265.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.14. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

