Cowen Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $65.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $86.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RARE. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

