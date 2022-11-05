Craig Hallum Cuts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $251.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.73 and a 200-day moving average of $186.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $300.23.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repligen by 46.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,340,000 after purchasing an additional 168,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Repligen by 640.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,034 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.