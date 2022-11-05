Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Crane were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crane by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crane by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,505,000 after buying an additional 35,551 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crane Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on CR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

NYSE CR opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

