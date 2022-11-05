Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.5 %
CACC stock opened at $442.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $397.58 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39.
Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance
Credit Acceptance Company Profile
Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.