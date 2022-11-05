Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.5 %

CACC stock opened at $442.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $397.58 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

