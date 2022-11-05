Credit Suisse Group Trims adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Target Price to €83.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €110.00 ($110.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cheuvreux cut adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut adidas to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.20.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Capital Square LLC raised its position in adidas by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in adidas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

