CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $49.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($59.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CRH has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

CRH Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,068,000 after acquiring an additional 718,228 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CRH by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 268,277 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 138.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,546,000 after acquiring an additional 87,855 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.